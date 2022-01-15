Youth invited to enter essay competition, public encouraged to donate

An invitation has been extended to young people aged seven to 17 to enter an annual African History Month essay competition.

The contest, staged by Priest Isaac’s Institute of Holistic Knowledge/Rastafari Experience Antigua, will this year invite the children of the nation to write an essay on the topic “What does African history/heritage mean to me?”, with the aim of sparking youths’ interest in their African ancestry.

The participants will be divided into three categories, namely seniors, intermediates and juniors.

Although the competition is a staple event during African History Month in Antigua and Barbuda, this year it will take a new twist as, along with a national competition, there will also be an international component for the first time.

“In other words, we are having a national essay competition and an international essay competition at the same time. All components will be the same, the rules will be the same, the prizes for the international essay competition will mirror that of the national, all things considered,” Hon Priest T.O.N. Isaac said.

It is for these reasons and more that Priest Isaac is appealing to the public to provide monetary support towards the effort. Donations of prizes such as laptops and tablets are also welcome.

The official launch of the competition will take place at 7pm on January 16 on https://priestisaacinstitute.com/radio-anu-1.

More details on how children can take part will be announced during the coming days.