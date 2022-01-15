Residents encouraged to help support Humane Society’s donkeys

by Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Residents are being encouraged to support the Antigua and Barbuda Humane Society as it continues to take care of nearly 200 donkeys at the Donkey Sanctuary.

Its president, Karen Corbin, said since 2020 the group has had to find creative ways of raising money through GoFundMe appeals and other means to provide food and other necessities for the donkeys.

Corbin added that, in addition to the ongoing drought, it has been difficult to provide food for the animals as they must ship hay from overseas to replace the Guinea grass on which the donkeys usually graze at the 35-acre Bethesda sanctuary. Although the situation has improved somewhat, Corbin is predicting that they may have to once again import food.

It is because of those reasons that they are now calling on the public to assist.

In an effort to raise funds, the group will launch the Betty White Challenge on January 17, in tribute to the much-loved late TV star and animal lover.

“Betty White was a famous US actress and comedian who died [on December 31 2021] at the age of 99, and on January 17th she would have been 100. So, a lot of animal welfare organisations — and we are one of them — have set up the challenge asking people to donate US$5 on that day in honour of her memory,” Corbin explained.

Persons can donate via the society’s website www.antiguaanimals.com.

“Every penny helps in animal welfare because we are always scrambling to find funds, whether it’s to buy dog food or cat food or to look after the donkeys, all of which cost money,” Corbin said.