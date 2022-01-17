O’Garro takes gold and silver in first collegiate event while Lloyd has successful 2022 opener for Tennessee University

National long and triple jumper Taeco O’Garro impressed on his first outing for the 2022 collegiate track and field season to take gold in the long jump while registering a personal best in the long jump at the Penn 10 Team Select Indoor Championships held at Ocean Breeze in Staten Island, New York.

The Antiguan, who represented the Fairleigh Dickinson University also leaped to a silver place finish in the triple jump.

O’Garro registered a mark of 7.27 meters or 23.85 feet to jump a personal best and take the long jump crown. He finished ahead of Brown’s John McNeil who was second in 7.21 seconds and Zachary Love, also of Brown’s University, was third with a distance of 7.14 meters.

Meanwhile, the former Antigua Grammar School (AGS) student achieved a mark of 15.08 meters or 49.47 feet for a silver place finish in the triple jump.

O’Garro was bettered on by his Fairleigh Dickenson teammate Salif Mane who registered a distance of 15.78 meters to take the top prize. Cornell University’s Jelani Williams was third with a leap of 14.17 meters.

Also competing over the weekend, Antiguan Sprinter Joella Lloyd who impressed with a gold medal performance in the 60 meters of the Virginia Tech Invitational indoor event at the Rector Field House.

Representing the Tennessee University, the former Antigua Girls High School (AGHS) student clock 7.30 seconds to outpace her competitors in the final.