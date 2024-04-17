Young writers receive top nods in essay competition

- Advertisement -

Three talented young writers have been named winners in an annual essay competition that puts the spotlight on African heritage.

Nyeisha Chiddick, 12, Trinecia Greenaway, 12, and Madison Wilkins, 15, were officially recognised at a prize-giving ceremony on Sunday.

Youngsters nationwide were invited to research and write about an aspect of their African roots in the event organised by Priest Isaac, of the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress Church of Salvation.

“This youth initiative is one of the many youth programmes we facilitate to uplift African descendants to counter racism,” Isaac told Observer.