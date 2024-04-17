ICC Men’s T20 Trophy arrives in Antigua

By Samuel Peters

It had left the shores of Barbados earlier Tuesday morning, then touched down on the pink sand beaches of Barbuda before making its way to the land of 365 beaches, Antigua, just around midday.

What is it that we are talking about? The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy of course.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne was on hand along with Sports Minister Daryll Matthew, CEO of Cricket West Indies Johnny Grave, living legends Sir Andy Roberts and Sir Curtly Ambrose, plus other distinguished guests, to receive the prestigious trophy as it makes its way through the little islands of the West Indies.

With less than 50 days to go before the first ball of the World Cup is bowled off, Prime Minister Browne spoke with optimism that the trophy would stay in the Caribbean amid hopes that West Indies will win it for a third time.

He said he hoped that the tournament would showcase the talents of the region, and highlighted that West Indies was once dominant in the sport.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Sports Minister Daryll Matthew, Sir Andy Roberts, Sir Curtly Ambrose and members of the local and regional organising committees pose with the ICC Men’s World Cup Trophy Prime Minister holding ICC Men’s World Cup Trophy Minister of Sports Daryll Matthew posing with trophy

He also spoke of significant investments made by the government to upgrade the facilities at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Browne ended by saying that the people of the world are welcome to come and enjoy both the gastronomical and sporting delights of Antigua and Barbuda.

Grave hinted at the various cricketing events that are on the calendar for Antigua and Barbuda, aside from the ICC Men’s World Cup that is slated for June.

He spoke about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in July, the CPL in August and the return of the England team to the Caribbean in November.

It will be a year packed with loads of cricket for the twin island nation that is heavily dependent on tourism.

The trophy will make its way to the Antigua Recreation Ground on Thursday, with entertainment provided by Chickie and Posse and Panache Steel Orchestra among others. It will then leave the island to head on to St Lucia, before going to St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana.