Young players line-up for Flow Skills Ultimate Football Experience this weekend

Antigua and Barbuda’s leg of the Flow Skills Ultimate Football Experience will be held on Saturday at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG), with close to 100 young footballers between the ages of 12-16 battling to become one of two participants from Antigua and Barbuda, along with their respective coach, to advance to a two-day skills session in Trinidad and Tobago.

There, they will join the top two winners from 14 Flow Caribbean Territories for a two day skills session in Trinidad and Tobago where they will experience one-on-one training with CFU and Manchester United Coaches.

The lucky winners, along with their coaches and a parent, will then get the opportunity to visit Old Trafford in Manchester; but more importantly the youngsters will get the chance-of-a-lifetime to participate in a talent development football camp courtesy of Manchester United and Flow.

Saturday’s event will start at 8:30 a.m. and registration can be done at the office of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) located at the ARG. Registration closes on the morning of the event. The event will close at 12:30 p.m.