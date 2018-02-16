Young players line-up for Flow Skills Ultimate Football Experience this weekend

February 16, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Source : Google.com

Antigua and Barbuda’s leg of the Flow Skills Ultimate Football Experience will be held on Saturday at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG), with close to 100 young footballers between the ages of 12-16 battling to become one of two participants from Antigua and Barbuda, along with their respective coach, to advance to a two-day skills session in Trinidad and Tobago.

There, they will join the top two winners from 14 Flow Caribbean Territories for a two day skills session in Trinidad and Tobago where they will experience one-on-one training with CFU and Manchester United Coaches.

The lucky winners, along with their coaches and a parent, will then get the opportunity to visit Old Trafford in Manchester; but more importantly the youngsters will get the chance-of-a-lifetime to participate in a talent development football camp courtesy of Manchester United and Flow.

Saturday’s event will start at 8:30 a.m. and registration can be done at the office of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) located at the ARG. Registration closes on the morning of the event. The event will close at 12:30 p.m.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.