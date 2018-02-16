500 LED lights arrive for roadways

New Story

A shipment of 500 LED lights has arrived in Antigua and the utilities company, the APUA is expected to start replacing incandescent and fluorescent bulbs with the more energy efficient lights this week.

A release from Wednesday’s Cabinet sitting stated that the lights arrived on Wednesday and have already been cleared at the Deepwater Harbour.

“We were happy yesterday when Minister Yearwood reported that the first 500 of what would turn out to be 14,000 LED lights had arrived on island none too soon I might dare add,” Melford Nicholas, the information minister, told reporters at Thursday’s post-Cabinet media briefing.

“Each and every parliamentary representative or minister that was present were delighted because I think there has been a certain demand for better lighting in a lot of the communities and certainly on many of the highways,” he added.

According to the government, street lighting consumes about 10 percent of the electricity which APUA provides to all consumers daily and the LED lighting will reduce the consumption by more than 75 percent.

The Caribbean Development bank is financing the street light retrofitting project with a U.S. $5.9 million loan and an additional U.S. $1 million in grant funding.

According to the bank, Antigua and Barbuda currently has the highest per capita consumption of electricity of all Eastern Caribbean states.

The government had also announced plans last week to install 1,000 solar lights across the darkest communities in Antigua within 30 days. The areas targeted include the Grays/Green and Golden Grove Extension Communities; Cashew Hill and Bathlodge; St. Philip North and South; Pares and parts of Parham.

Other communities, including Barbuda have been identified.

