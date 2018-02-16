Daggers stun United, All Saints fall to Beach Boys

New Story

Calalloo Cay Old Road Daggers continue to make an impressive run in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 league as they recorded yet another victory, this time, over Christos Kenneth A. Gomez United on Wednesday night at the JSC Sports Complex.

The 59-41 match-up saw national junior player, Ezekiel Francois lead the round-south team with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

He was assisted by former national player, Kelvin “Sugy” Simon who sank 12 and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Kadeem Joseph, also of Daggers, chipped in by sinking 10.

United’s John “John-I” Samuel had 15 points and 17 rebounds while teammates, Derrick John and Neville Chambers grabbed a combined 20 rebounds in a losing effort.

The agony continues for All Saints Slam as they suffered yet another loss this time to newbies, Hon. Samantha Marshall Beach Boys, 74-52 in their Division 3 encounter.

Tindale Telemaque led the Beach Boys with 21 points and 10 rebounds with assistance from Fitzroy Anthony who contributed with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 7 steals.

Teammates, Manlight Simpson and Brian Aaron chipped in making 12 points and 8 rebounds and 13 rebounds respectively.

All Saints’ Raheem Stevens made 17 points while Anjis Anthony and Winston “Stan” Roberts sank 12 and 11 points.

In the other matches at Ovals, F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays 3 trumped Wadadli Elites, 64-28 while the Ojays 2 team lost to Antigua Home and Office Depot Rebels, 37-31.

National junior player, Delornje Jules led Ovals 3 with 14 points with assistance from Judah Ferris who sank 12 and Cairon Davis who netted 10.

Rebel’s Dorian Matthew had 14 points while teammates, Kareem Blair and Curtis Daniel contributed scoring 13 and 10 points.