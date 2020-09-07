Young people to be given an opportunity

Vice President of the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB), Launee Richards. (Contributed)

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Youth voices are integral to many pressing conversations, and in the unprecedented era in which we are living, their voices cannot be muffled.

In that regard, the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB) will be giving young people the opportunity to engage government ministers with their burning questions in a virtual townhall.

“The mission of the National Youth Parliament Association is to give young persons a voice, to advocate for youth, and with youth, amongst other things…so this really follows our mandate of giving youth a voice by providing a platform for them to ask questions of the ministers,” NYPAAB Vice President, Launee Richards told Observer.

She revealed that youth ages 16 to 29 will able to ask questions relating to the government’s post-Covid-19 plans.

“We have press briefings and interviews, but they don’t really allow the people to ask their questions…[through the townhall] they can be informed on what is going on,” Richards added.

Young people are asked to submit questions via a survey available on the NYPAAB Facebook page.

The townhall which will take place on September 26 from 7:00 pm will include panelists such as Minister of Education Michael Browne, Minister of Agriculture Samantha Marshall, Minister of Social Transformation Dean Jonas, Minister of Tourism Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, and Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph.

But prior to the townhall – September 25 – the non-partisan association will be holding a parliamentary debate on two bills created by two youth parliamentarians, Jahmaal Frederick and Chaneil Imhoff on Youth Rehabilitation and Mental Health, respectively.

On October 25, the NYPAAB will be celebrating its one-year anniversary.