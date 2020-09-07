National Parent Teachers Association not satisfied

Spread the love













The National Parent Teachers Association has said that it is not at all convinced that everything is in place for the smooth reopening of school today.

The organisation said that based on site visits at a number of schools, there appears to be a rush in the preparation as most administrators are still working to install the basic requirements.

Acting Secretary, Diana Edwards Martin, shared some of the concerns with OBSERVER media shortly after the association issued a press release on the matter.

“So our press release is basically surrounding three major issues. Firstly, the fact that up to Friday, the majority of our schools seemed not to be ready to receive students on the 7th of September. Secondly, it spoke to the fact that if the ministry is going to adopt the blended approach, why have we not heard about the distribution of devices? And thirdly, we are asking that the National Education Covid-19 Emergency Plan be shared with stakeholders,” Martin said.

She added that since their press release went public, the PTA has been bombarded with parents raising concerns about how parent/teacher meetings will be conducted. She said that the ministry of education should find suitable large spaces to have meetings with parents, even if they have to do so on a shift system.

She concluded by saying that this will also allow parents an opportunity to see the school plants first-hand.

Most schools reopen today in a phased approach, but some have announced a delayed opening for later this week or early next week.