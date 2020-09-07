Sunshine Home for Girls, and Boys Training School, receive gifts

Spread the love













A handsome donation, courtesy the Ministry of Sports headquarters personnel, was made this past Friday to two most worthy charities. The brainchild of the Social and Wellness Club within the headquarters, the following photo collage tells the heartwarming story. The items were contributed by Mega Distributors, Total Imports, Premier Beverages and Akhimo, and included hand sanitisers, hand soap, toilet paper, paper towels, gloves and masks. Presentations were done by the Honourable Minister Daryll S. Matthew, Commissioner of Sports, Colin James, and Permanent Secretary, Sarah E. Stuart. According to the Sports Ministry folks, “The Ministry understands that in this time of uncertainty, we need to give back, and as a Ministry that impacts every facet and age group of life, especially young people, we recognise that we have a part to play – even in small ways without costing the government. In doing so, we identified the Sunshine Home for Girls and the Boys Training School, knowing that they too have had their challenges on account of Covid-19.”