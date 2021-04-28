Young cricketers on exchange programme off to London

Spread the love













Five young cricketers start the journey to London, England as part of a cricket exchange between England and Antigua Barbuda.

Essan Warner, Demari Benta, Elroy Francis, Uri Smith and Tonya Martin were treated to a cultural emergence session with Cleon Henry -Accredited Tourism Guide Trainer, along with a motivational chat with Minister Daryll Matthew, prior to the departure.

The exchange facilitated through the Ministry of Sports and in partnership with the Antigua and Barbuda High Commission to London and Keith Williams of Keyworth Cricket Club will give the young cricketers to participate in a 17-week exchange that will include playing with a number of sporting clubs, meet with other young cricketers and tour London.