YER 2023 recruits aspiring leaders into the Nolan Hue Foundation’s Alumni 

Twenty-eight young aspiring leaders have successfully joined the ranks of the Nolan Hue Foundation Alumni following the organization’s Youth Empowerment Retreat over the weekend.

The annual professional development program was hosted for three days at the Sir John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Centre on Factory Road.

NHF facilitated several highly engaging seminars where participants had the opportunity to interact, network, and learn from experts across several industries including banking and finance, fitness and first-aid, mental health, nutrition, business and entrepreneurship, insurance, and Human Resources.

Featured speakers included other young professionals such as fitness trainer Daniel Antonio, who attended YER in 2019, and certified life coach Brianna Periera who encouraged participants to adopt a positive mindset.

The three-day retreat offered a wide variety of interactive sessions including networking, team building and talks by featured speakers. (Photos contributed)

Member of the NHF Management Team Mr. Shevaun Francis says the speakers volunteered their professional expertise to young participants newly entering their fields and those looking to strengthen their existing knowledge and skills.

Participants say attending YER this year has “changed their lives forever” as they have developed new bonds with peers and have joined a larger network of young professionals.

Shaquan O’Neil, 19, a member of the National Youth Parliament Association says the wide variety of sessions provided him with new skill sets to implement in his daily life going forward.

“I learned a bit of everything this weekend. I wasn’t able to budget in the past and now I can push my confidence in public speaking.”

Krystal-Ann Gonsalves, 26, is currently pursuing studies in Marketing and Business Management as an aspiring entrepreneur.

She says YER renewed her motivation after spending three days in a “different” environment that is not only “educational and inspirational”, but also family-friendly.

“I was sceptical before coming because I had been to other seminars but, even though they give you the information, they didn’t give you the environment to make you feel like it was a family orientation. I’m glad that I came and the experience was amazing.”

Celine Edwards, 20, an Antigua State College graduate says concepts from seminars on professionalism, etiquette, teamwork, and integrity will strengthen her abilities in using her passions to help others.

“I learned to have fun while working with others despite whatever challenges you may face.”

NFH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic development of young professionals and future leaders across communities in Antigua and Barbuda.

The first YER was organized and held in 2016 out of Regis Burton’s vision for young residents, particularly young men, to uphold personal branding and professionalism across several areas of their lives.

Since then, NHF has been able to curate a professional network of over 130 alumni members through hosting YER for five years, except for the period during the Covid-19 pandemic.

NHF thanks all its sponsors, including major partner Sagicor for assisting the NHF Management Team’s ability to successfully execute YER ‘23.

For more information, visit the website at nolanhue.com.