C&W Issues a Strong Call for the Acceleration of Digital Connectivity Across the Region at CANTO 2023

AVENTURA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The 38th Annual CANTO Trade and Exhibition Conference kicked off at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort in Aventura, Florida on July 16th, 2023. The conference, which has been headline sponsored by C&W Communications (CWC) since 2019, attracted a record number of attendees this year with over 600 registrants.

John Winter, Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President for Liberty Latin America, the parent company of CWC, delivers a Keynote address on “Connectivity, Commitment and Care – The Future of Telecoms” on Day 2 of CANTO 2023 in Miami, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the theme of “creating a resilient datasphere for all”, the conference organizers are advocating for greater focus on the critical need to ensure access to digital connectivity across the region.

Marilyn Sealy, Senior Director, Head of Communications, CWC delivered the Headline Sponsor remarks at the opening ceremony held on July 16th, 2023. She outlined the important role of connectivity in enabling the development of our region by powering government operations, supporting remote learning, facilitating digital business and e-commerce, and keeping customers connected to the people and things they love.

The second day of the conference, which is presented by C&W Communications, began with a hosted breakfast for Government Ministers, Officials, and Regulators. Dominic Boon, VP, People for CWC showcased several innovative people policies that the company has implemented across the region including introducing paternity leave, flexible vacation leave, and creating an environment that fosters and promotes the development of women in non-traditional roles.

John Winter, Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of C&W’s parent company, Liberty Latin America, delivered the keynote address entitled “Connectivity, Commitment, Care – The Future of Telecoms’. In his address he issued a clarion call to attendees that it must be the collective responsibility of operators, governments, and other stakeholders to work together to make universal access to connectivity in the region a reality.

Winter stated that, “Connectivity is a fundamental right. We all have a responsibility to the communities we operate and live in to accelerate connectivity in the Caribbean.’

Another highlight of the day was the well-received panel on how C&W is using Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives to enable the Digital Revolution and featured Country Managers of CWC’s operations in Jamaica, Barbados, and Grenada. They spoke on CWC’s JUMP initiative, which was recently launched in partnership with regional governments in their respective markets to narrow the digital divide by providing affordable, reliable connectivity, devices, and digital literacy training to the most vulnerable families across the region.

Other discussion panels covered topical areas that looked at the burgeoning Tele-Health sector in the region, as well as developing policies and frameworks for creating Smart Cities.

CANTO is a non-profit association made up of operators, organizations, companies, and individuals primarily focused on leading the information and communications technology (ICT) sector across the Caribbean region and the Americas.

For more information on CWC and the important initiatives discussed at CANTO visit www.cwc.com or follow their social media pages.