Magistrate Court remains closed as Police protest continues

All proceedings at the country’s magistrates’ courts have been halted for a second day as city police continue to protest action against their dire working conditions.

Officers at St John’s Police Station began a sit-in yesterday over an apparent mould infestation. Areas affected by mould are said to include the prosecution department, criminal records office, and the guard desk.

With police acting as prosecutors during magistrates’ court hearings, their action has put all corresponding court cases due to be heard today on ice.

It is not yet clear how long police intend to continue their sit-in but there have been implications that they are awaiting transfer to an alternative building.

All other day-to-day operations at the station – such as crime reporting and the processing of police records – are functioning as normal.

The police officers’ action comes just weeks after the High Court suffered a similar mould infestation, forcing proceedings there to be paused for two weeks.

The High Court has been battling a lack of running water in recent days, leading to early closures and further hindering the administration of justice.

Yesterday, Minister of Public Safety Steadroy Benjamin told Observer that both issues would be addressed immediately.