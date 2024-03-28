World Down Syndrome Awareness Day: Hope for a world where all are accepted

- Advertisement -

World Down Syndrome Awareness Day observed in Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday March 21, has been described as a success, a press release from CIBC Caribbean said.

This year, while the central theme was “End the Stereotypes”, one of the traditional sub themes was “Lots of socks” and everyone was encouraged to wear multi-coloured socks to participate and raise awareness.

Dr Shivon Belle-Jarvis, Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre’s (SLBMC) Pediatric Department Chair, said that she was happy for the level of awareness that has been raised over the past five years that Antigua and Barbuda has been observing the day.

Speaking at a presentation of $2,500 by CIBC Caribbean to the awareness campaign, she thanked the bank for their generous contribution, noting that an awareness campaign requires funding, which means so much to SLBMC and the families which they serve.

“Our goal now is seeking more partnerships such as what we’ve started with CIBC Caribbean as well as getting other organisations in our society, including our non-profit organisations, to join us in providing the care, support, and recognition each individual with Down Syndrome deserves. With time, we’ll get where we need to be — a world where all are accepted, where differences are embraced and a world where we all feel included. That is how we end the stereotype.”

The bank’s Human Resources Officer, Jesseca Ormond, said that CIBC Caribbean believes in the shared commitment to foster an inclusive community.

CIBC staff display their multi-coloured socks to raise awareness

“As we reflect on the theme for World Down Syndrome Awareness Day 2024 “End the Stereotypes”, we encourage individuals and organisations to champion the rights and dignity of individuals with Down Syndrome, not just today, but every day. It is through collective efforts that we can create a world where diversity is celebrated, and differences are seen as strengths rather than limitations.

“We thank the medical professionals at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and its affiliates for their dedication to providing care and support to individuals with Down Syndrome.

“CIBC Caribbean reaffirms its dedication to support these initiatives as we strongly believe in social corporate responsibility.”

Down syndrome is a genetic condition in which a baby is born with an extra chromosome 21. The extra chromosome is associated with delays in the child’s mental and physical development, as well as an increased risk for health problems.