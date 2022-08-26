Work on Valley Road North reaches 70 per cent completion mark

- Advertisement -

St. John’s Antigua and Barbuda, August 26, 2022- The contracting firm implementing resurfacing work under the Government of Antigua and Barbuda Second Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation project (SRIRP) on Valley Road North (VRN) has reported that seventy percent (70%) of the work is now complete.

Valley Road North is one of four roads earmarked for rehabilitation as part of the multi- road improvement initiative now underway. The other roads are Old Parham Road, Anchorage Road and Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Oversight for the SRIRP is being provided by the Ministry of Works through the Project Implementation Management Unit (PIMU). The PIMU is calling on road users and residents to exercise patience as the Government rehabilitates the twin island’s road network.

The project office is also urging road users to proceed with extreme caution especially when travelling within road work zones and asking that all road users respect and adhere to the traffic management measures being employed for public safety.

The contractor C.O. Williams Construction Company Ltd. acknowledges that there have been recent setbacks in the progress of work in the Jennings area and they plan to remedy the situation by conducting work over the weekend. It is expected that by mid-September, the section of road will be resurfaced and reopened to the normal flow of traffic.

The delays are mainly due to inclement weather conditions as well as the requirement for full depth excavation in the area. The patience and cooperation of residents is appreciated during this challenging time.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda was successful in obtaining financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards offsetting the cost of the Second Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project. The project is projected to end in 2023