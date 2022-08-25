Bankers Association makes timely donation to Andre Simon’s medical fund

- Advertisement -

In keeping with its mission to assist just causes, the Antigua Barbuda Montserrat Bankers Association (ABMBA) has contributed $5,000 towards the Andre Simon Medical Fund.

The national cyclist was airlifted to the TIRR Memorial Hospital in Texas last month for continued treatment, almost two months after a road accident landed him in the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre with critical injuries.

Simon is progressively showing positive signs of improvement and recovery, however, medical expenses for his ongoing specialised care continue to mount.

The public is urged to continue to donate to the fund via the following financial institutions: Caribbean Union Bank, AC#20004089; Community First Cooperative Credit Union, AC#098425; and the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank, AC#131003564.

Donations can also be made through the Go Fund Me page https://gofund.me/49f11497 which has to date raised US$67,000 towards its US$500,000 target.