All COVID-19 restrictions lifted for arriving passengers effective August 29, 2022

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has updated its travel advisory effective August 29, 2022 to facilitate the smooth movement of passengers to and from the country. Antigua and Barbuda has benefitted from a highly successful strategy of mass vaccinations, quick detection of imported and community-spread infections, and proactive public awareness campaigns in significantly reducing COVID 19 infection levels for the past five (5) months. At the same time, the State remains focused in its ongoing interventions to mitigate the risk of resurgence of COVID-l9 levels. This strategy is intended to protect and safeguard the health of both residents and visitors to Antigua and Barbuda.

Nationals and residents of Antigua and Barbuda are strongly advised to check travel advisories of destination countries prior to travel at this time.

The protocols implemented are as follows:

1. All COVID-l9 restrictions are to be lifted for arriving passengers by air.

2. COVID-|9 restrictions are also lifted for persons arriving by yacht or ferry services. However, all marine pleasure craft and ferry services entering the waters of Antigua and Barbuda should contact the Antigua Port Authority, using VHF Channel 16, at least six (6) hours prior to arrival. Instructions will be given to guide the crafts to either the Nevis Street Pier or English/Falmouth Harbours, Jolly Harbour, or other holding area.

3. Passengers arriving aboard cruise ships are subject to the protocols enforced by the cruise lines until such time as the cruise lines themselves alter their protocols.

Visitors are required to observe all protocols as stipulated by the management businesses such as offices, banks, hotels, restaurants and excursions for the duration of their trip. The wearing of face masks and social/physical distancing protocols in public spaces is actively encouraged throughout Antigua and Barbuda, especially wherever there are gatherings of significant numbers of people e.g., ports, supermarkets, bars and clubs.

6. Arriving passengers with symptoms of COVID-l9 may be isolated as determined by the Health Authorities.

Military Vessels/Aircraft and other Watercraft transporting food, medical supplies, humanitarian and emergency supplies will be required to follow the Port Authority/Port Health Guidelines and must give prior notification before arrival.

Any restrictions for maritime traffrc, and the consequential Antigua Port Authority guidelines, shall not restrict vessels engaged in innocent passage and/or transit passage, withinthe territorial seas and/or archipelagic waters of Antigua and Barbuda, under the 1982 United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

This Travel Advisory replaces ALL previous Travel Advisories issued by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.