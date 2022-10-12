Woman demands refund following an injury at a popular resort

What was supposed to be an enjoyable day at a local resort ended badly for a woman who is now nursing an injury to her right leg.

The woman, Nathalie Matthew, is demanding a full refund from the popular resort which she said has shown her no concern or remorse for the injury she sustained on the premises.

According to her, the property, which cannot be named at this time due to the sensitivity of the matter, is refusing to take responsibility due to a waiver which she was asked to sign.

Matthew checked in at the all-inclusive resort on Sunday, October 9th for a day pass to celebrate a special occasion with her partner.

She injured her leg while she was on her way to lunch.

“As me reach by the sign I didn’t see no hole cause the grass cover the hole. If I had on my shoes maybe my foot would have gotten broken,” she explained.

She said she then hopped to speak to a staff member about the incident and a supervisor wrapped her foot with bandages.

“Me and my boyfriend couldn’t even enjoy it cause if me hop it pain me,” she shared.

She said she is still in a considerable amount of pain and was heading to the hospital for an X-ray at the time of speaking with Observer.

The distressed woman also said that she has also not been able to work.

While the women admitted that she signed a waiver without reading it in its entirety, she added that “nobody expect a hole to be under grass”.

A manager at the resort told Observer that an incident report was not filed and without that information they were unable to provide any details in relation to the incident.

The manager said they will be reaching out to Matthew to get a full understanding of what occurred.

The individual also explained that the waiver and release form is mandatory for everyone, especially in the case of all-inclusive resorts.