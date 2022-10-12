Eye-see programme rolls out

- Advertisement -

Michael Langlais, pictured wearing his new glasses, was the first recipient of a pair of prescription glasses under the “Eye-see” programme initiated by the Halo Foundation.

The programme, which has been supplied with a substantial quantity of new and gently used frames by two sponsors, provides prescription lenses for individuals with an exigent requirement.

The halo foundation is a non-profit organisation that seeks to support charities under the patronage of the Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams and Her Excellency Lady William, as well as citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda with a demonstrated need for assistance.