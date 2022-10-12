Residents put on notice about a new scam

- Advertisement -

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, the Customs & Excise Division said persons under the guise of officers, were approaching members of the business community, in an attempt to scam them out of money.

According to personnel at the division, individuals had reported receiving phone calls from someone purporting to be a customs officer and requesting money from them.

Numerous reports have been made of callers requesting as low as $500 and up to $3,000.

The division said that these individuals seem to be targeting mainly companies and entrepreneurs.

Some persons have reportedly fallen for the scam.

The Customs Division said they view this matter extremely seriously and are fully cooperating with the authorities to ensure that the fraudulent and unscrupulous actions of these individuals are brought to a stop as soon as possible.

Should any member of the public receive a phone call from anyone purporting to be a member of the Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division, and is in the least bit unsure about their claim, the Division is asking that you contact them at 268-462-0028 for verification.

Individuals are also asked to immediately contact the Criminal Investigations Department of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda to make a report.

In Antigua and Barbuda, it is an offense to impersonate an officer, and any such act carries a fine of $100,000 and/or imprisonment for not less than 2 years.