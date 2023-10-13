Woman bailed over death of police officer – but lawyer questions legitimacy of charges

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The woman charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the collision that killed Police Constable Robert Dyer on September 4 made her first appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday – but the mere fact that she was charged is not sitting well with her attorney.

Dayneri Ferrer Vincent-Urlwin is said to have been behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler that collided with Dyer’s motorcycle, resulting in the officer’s tragic death.

The incident occurred around 11.20am and Dyer was pronounced dead around 12.45pm. He was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Dyer was reportedly travelling from east to west on Sir Sydney Walling Highway when he collided with the jeep that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Reports further state that the defendant was turning right into Luna Park when she collided with the policeman who had just overtaken some vehicles.

The Hispanic woman is represented by attorney Wendel Alexander — formerly known as Wendel Robinson — who expressed doubt regarding the thoroughness of the investigation.

“I get the distinct impression that the motorbike itself has not been properly examined and it appears to me as if the police was just waiting for him to be buried for them to charge her,” he remarked.

Dayneri Ferrer Vincent-Urlwin at the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday

“You don’t charge a person because he [Constable Dyer] was a police officer and many police officers like him. You charge him because you have evidence or witnesses who can speak to the manner of driving of the accused person,” he went on to assert.

“I am very doubtful that they have evidence that my client was driving in such a manner that was dangerous, having regard to all the circumstances of the case,” he further opined.

In light of these concerns, Alexander suggested a review of the case by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before proceeding further.

“A case like this should go to the DPP so that [the DPP] could examine the evidence and make an informed decision on the quality of the evidence that my client was driving in such a dangerous manner to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving,” he said.

Additionally, he recommended that a coroner’s inquest was a more suitable approach for establishing accountability.

The lawyer pledged to vigorously defend his client and further highlighted his intention to “fight tooth and nail” in her defence.

Vincent-Urlwin had initially been granted station bail upon her arrest, but the bail was revoked and replaced with a $50,000 bond — which included an $8,000 cash component — imposed by Magistrate Dexter Wason during her recent court appearance.

Additional conditions were also enforced, including orders to surrender her travel documents, provide two sureties, and report to a police station three times per week.

Furthermore, her driver’s licence was confiscated, and her next court appearance is scheduled for January 15.