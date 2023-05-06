WIPA’s Annual General Meeting Held in Antigua; President Hinds Returned for Sixth Term Unopposed 

- Advertisement -

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) held its Annual General Meeting at the Verandah Resort in Antigua on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The general meeting covered a range of matters including CWI/WIPA MoU Negotiations, CWI Tournaments, WIPA’s Player Development Programme, Legal Matters, FICA Matters and WIPA’s Finances. Ms Shakera Selman and Ms Anisa Mohammed were nominated and approved as members of the negotiating team, alongside Mr Kavem Hodge and Mr Keon Harding.

As constitutionally due, general elections were held for members of the executive body. The membership ratified the return of Wavell Hinds as President, Nixon McLean as Vice-President, Wayne Lewis as Honorary Secretary, Liam Sebastien as Assistant Honorary Secretary, and Ridley Jacobs as Treasurer. Messrs Hinds and Lewis were elected, having run unopposed for a sixth consecutive term, while Messrs McLean, Sebastien and Jacobs ran unopposed for a fifth consecutive term. Mr Hinds subsequently nominated Ms Shakera Selman to be a member of the executive, which was approved by the meeting.

WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds, commented, “I am honoured to be re-elected President of WIPA, and we are all grateful for the trust vested in us by our membership. We will certainly continue to serve with diligence and commitment as we tackle the many challenges that surround the Caribbean and global cricket landscape, and we look forward to our members’ continued support and guidance at all levels.”