Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week begins tomorrow – Celebrity Chefs to attend

Antigua and Barbuda’s inaugural Restaurant Week is poised to make a big splash this weekend with its official launch on Sunday. Taking place from May 7 to 21, 2023, this new annual event has been designed to showcase the best the twin-island has to offer in culinary – from favourite local casual hotspots to three course menus at the best restaurants on the islands. Not only will local chefs be showcasing their best work, but celebrity chefs from around the world will be joining to help elevate awareness of this exciting new event.

For the kickoff of Restaurant Week, Antigua and Barbuda will be welcoming a trio of celebrity chefs for the first week: US-based Chef Tanya Holland, Jamaican-American Chef DeVonn Francis and Antiguan-born Chef Claude Lewis.

Acclaimed for her inventive take on modern soul food, as well as comfort classics, Tanya Holland is the Executive Chef/Owner of the internationally renowned and beloved Brown Sugar Kitchen restaurant, in Oakland, California. She’s also had incredible success in front of the camera as a fan favorite on the 15th season of Top Chef, as well as hosting Food Network’s Melting Pot, and appearing on the HBO Max show Selena + Chef featuring Selena Gomez and is the host of “Tanya’s Kitchen Table” on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Chef DeVonn is a Jamaican-American Chef who founded the creative studio Yardy, where he is able to combine his two passions of art and cooking. He has affiliation with Bon Appetit, and HBO’s Selena and Chef. DeVonn Francis is the chef and Founding Director of Yardy World, a culinary studio that specializes in creating immersive food experiences and reimagining Caribbean cuisine. Francis has created chic, sensual meals in partnership with brands such as Gucci, Converse, and Burberry as well as being featured in notable publications like The New Yorker, New York Times, Bon Appetit, and Interview Magazine.

Chef Claude Lewis’ mission is to bring West Indian cuisine to the forefront in the United States, specifically Antigua and Barbuda cuisine, and to educate on the various health benefits and flavors of Caribbean ingredients. He competed on Food Network’s flagship competition show Chopped where he won the title of Chopped Champion. He then went on to compete in other competitions, such as Fire Masters in Canada, and Kitchen Crash on Food Network. Chef Claude owns and operates the restaurant Freetown Road Project named after the village of Freetown in Antigua.

The celebrity chefs will collaborate with local chefs, with Chef Tanya Holland hosting with The Wild Tamarind Restaurant at Tamarind Hills, a culinary experience on Tuesday evening. The chefs will also spend time touring the country with guides, tasting the local cuisine and produce, to learn more about the history of gastronomy in Antigua and Barbuda.

Restaurant Week will launch with partner Gather Steakhouse on Sunday May 7. It is set to be a lively celebration to launch the two-week event calendar. Throughout Restaurant Week, guests to the restaurant will enjoy the true Gather experience of service and food at a discounted rate of US$75. Gather has curated a special three-course meal and signature cocktail menu.

The packed schedule of events for Restaurant Week will include Prix Fixe menus from over 30 participating restaurants and the ‘Eat Like A Local’ interactive map. Over 30 restaurants are participating in the Prix Fixe program with special lunch and dinner menus for the set price of either US$25, US$50 or US$75, allowing visitors and guests to experience the best of Antigua and Barbuda cuisine. The flexibility allows them to pick a price point that best works for them. The ‘Eat Like A Local,’ interactive map and program was designed to offer visitors and guests a unique experience and sample Antigua and Barbuda dishes and delights from over 20 popular local food spots. ‘Eat Like A Local’ menus offer chances to not only try local platters but the opportunity to learn how to make them with ‘Cooking with Oli D’s’ classes – key dishes include Fungi and saltfish. The interactive map includes information on each of the establishments as well as directions.

A limited-edition Restaurant Week Food Passport issued at participating restaurants during Restaurant Week invites diners to chronicle their restaurant experiences – from their favourite meal to cocktail – and to eat at as many restaurants as possible to win big rewards.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an incredible roster of international and local chefs to help support the launch of our new flagship Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week. Not only will it help us raise visibility for our gastronomy in the region and around the globe, but it is going to play an important part in helping us foster our on-island culinary talent,” said Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez. “We can’t wait to taste the culinary wonders these chefs will be preparing to highlight the local wonders of Antigua and Barbuda. We’re sure our guests’ eyes and tastebuds will be delighted,” he added.

“This has been an incredible year so far for Antigua and Barbuda, where we are seeing travelers around the world choose Antigua and Barbuda as their vacation destination in unprecedented numbers. Key to this demand for year-round visits is our packed calendar of events. Travel and experiencing local cuisine goes hand-in-hand with making sure you have an extraordinary visit. By adding Restaurant Week to our calendar we are highlighting our local talent and showcasing our exceptional culinary scene for visitors and residents alike,” said CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James. Adding, “We are going to be eating well for the next two weeks!”

For details on Restaurant Week including the list of participating restaurants in the prix fixe offer and to find the ‘Eat Like a Local’ map visit www.antiguabarbudarestaurantweek.com and follow the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.