WIOC to upgrade gas stations across country

The West Indies Oil Company’s (WIOC) offerings to customers across Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica are set to improve with upgrades to its network of service stations.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer, WIOC CEO Gregory Georges revealed that the company is preparing to expand and enhance the petrol station component of its operations.

He noted that WIOC operates a network of 16 service stations in Antigua and Barbuda and eight in Dominica, with many lacking modern amenities like convenience stores, and others having stores that need improving.

While no timeline for this work was shared, Georges said they are looking at addressing those deficiencies and possibly adding some additional amenities to the service stations, as part of the company’s corporate rebranding and service station upgrade.

He revealed too that the company is looking at opening new service stations, and an additional berth to improve the efficiency of moving petroleum products in and out of Antigua.

WIOC began acquiring new shareholders last year, after the government decided to divest some of its shares in the company.

That number is likely to have grown after the company was officially listed on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ESCE) in July.

Additionally, with respect to acquiring new investment, Georges said WIOC is also interested in being listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

WIOC is projected to exceed sales of EC$344 million this year, with a net income of EC$24 million – up from EC$17 million last year.