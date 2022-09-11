Controversy over increased fines for traffic violations addressed

- Advertisement -

Government is seeking to assure residents that recently increased fines for two common traffic infractions followed lengthy and thorough deliberations among legislators, amid some controversy.

Fines for speeding and the failure of drivers and front seat passengers to wear a seatbelt were both raised from $200 to $500 last week as a means of improving safety on the roads.

However, some residents argued that the two infractions should not share the same penalty, saying speeding is significantly more dangerous than the failure to wear a seatbelt.

Those concerns were addressed during Thursday’s post-Cabinet media briefing by government spokesman Lionel Hurst who sat through the debate in Parliament.

He noted that he was unable to give a single answer regarding the final decision as Parliament representatives all held varying views right up to committee stage.

“Some wanted to have one fee higher than the other and so on. It was agreed by consensus that the fees would remain the same, whether it was for a seatbelt or for speeding because they both result in severe injury for persons and as well as the destruction of property and not to mention the disruption in other people’s time when these accidents occur,” Hurst said.

Some residents have also complained that the fine for speeding is not high enough to dissuade motorists from disregarding speed limits.

They believe increasing the fine to several thousand dollars would be more effective in forcing drivers to slow down.

Government spokesman Lionel Hurst (File photo)