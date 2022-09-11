Thirty professional development scholarships available at UWI Five Islands

- Advertisement -

The Department of Environment (DOE) has partnered with the Lifelong Learning Unit at UWI’s Five Islands Campus to offer 30 scholarships to enable deserving individuals to take professional development courses.

The scholarships are being made available to people who are unable to cover the finances and other costs associated with the courses.

Executive Director of the Lifelong Learning Unit Paula CM Lee said the scholarships would enable participants to reach their full potential.

“The lack of access to continuous learning results in diverse and far-reaching consequences for families, communities and organisations.

“The workplace of the future will feature robot workers, intelligent assistants and automated tasks – a far cry from the fax machines, paper documents and rolodexes of decades past,” Lee said.

“Individuals who neither completed primary nor secondary school, university graduates, aspiring professionals, seasoned professionals and other members of society will need to stay abreast with the pace of change and prepare for jobs that do not as yet exist.

“It is the responsibility of governments, educational institutions, private sector and citizens to prioritise their learning pathway.”

Lee was speaking at a ceremony to mark the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the DOE and the Lifelong Learning Unit.

She went on to state that India, Singapore, Denmark and other countries have done their part to ensure that citizens and residents are exposed to continuous education.

In the case of Antigua and Barbuda, she said the public and private sector must combine their resources to ensure that citizens have access to training to gain knowledge, enhance skills, earn credentials and advance their careers.

“Residents of Her Majesty’s Prison, the sole penal institution in Antigua and Barbuda, are also beneficiaries of the DOE scholarships.

“According to reports, upon leaving prison a large percentage of inmates have limited employment skills, minimal family support, and inadequate financial resources.

“A more robust focus on rehabilitation can lead to improved employability skills and reduced levels of anxiety for individuals upon their reintegration into society,” she explained.

“Learning never exhausts the mind; the brain will always have a capacity for learning that never exceeds its limits.

“In 2022, 14 courses were offered. Given the enthusiasm for continuous learning, in 2023 our catalogue will feature 23 courses, each at a cost of EC$675.

“I look forward to our partnership with unbridled optimism that in 2023 you will be able to quadruple the number of scholarships offered in 2022. DOE, you are an example of excellence,” Lee added.

Officials from the Department of Environment, UWI Five Islands Campus and Ministry of Health following Friday’s ceremony (Photo contributed)