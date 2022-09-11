UPP’s ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ draws largest crowd since inception

By Makeida Antonio

The latest ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ on Saturday was the largest and most vibrant since the United Progressive Party (UPP) launched the initiative four weeks ago.

UPP candidate for St John’s Rural South, Gladys Potter, led a large convoy of supporters through Ottos, Golden Grove and Nut Grove to patronise 30 small businesses and help spark economic activity in the communities.

According to a UPP press release, “some of the best eateries, bars, legendary shops and Spanish-owned businesses in the constituency” were highlighted on the tour.

Potter, who operates her own small business, said she personally understands the challenges many such entities face to stay afloat and provide wages so workers can support their families.

“There is a spirit behind what we do and highlighting the businesses, just letting the small business owners know that they are not alone in this, that the struggles that they face to remain open somebody understands,” she outlined in an interview with Observer yesterday.

She recounted that the party also shared plans and policies for the growth and development of small businesses and the community with patrons and owners of small establishments.

“Everybody needs support to be successful. When you are in things alone it is harder, but when you know you have others who are rooting for you, who when they get that opportunity they support you, it goes a long way,” Potter stated.

UPP Political Leader Harold Lovell said the party recognises the importance of small businesses in the fabric of the community.

“This high-energy expedition also allowed patrons to fully experience the diversity and unique culture of this proud community,” he added.