Wins for Sea View Farm, Soccer Academy, and Freeman’s Village in ABFA Second Division

By Samuel Peters

There were victories for Sea View Farm and Freeman’s Village while English Harbour was upset by Soccer Academy in ABFA Second Division on Thursday afternoon.

There were braces for Rhezal Gomes and Klyster Rowe in Sea View Farm’s encounter against Glanvilles FC which they won 4-nil at the ABFA Technical Centre.

Gomes scored first in the ninth minute to give the winners the 1-nil advantage.

His partner, Rowe, then added his first goal to make the scoreline 2-nil in the 34th minute, and then added another in the 45th to end the first half.

The final goal came from Gomes in the 52nd minute as the match ended 4-nil.

In the other match at the same venue, 10th placed Soccer Academy were victorious over second-placed English Harbour FC with a 2-1 one triumph.

Keondre Hewlett found the back of the net first in the 27th minute to give the Soccer Academy a 1-nil lead to close out the first half.

There were then double strikes in the 47th minute as both sides scored one goal each.

Imani Joyce scored for the Academy, while Clarence Marsh scored for English Harbour FC to end the match at 2-1.

CPSTA Wings Sports Club played away to Freeman’s Village and suffered defeat, losing 3-1.

Roy Gregory opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Andrew Kellman scored in the 36th to end the first half 2-nil.

The second half saw Freeman’s Village increase their lead to three in the 59th before Travis Austin pulled a goal back for Wings in the 64th minute to end the match 3-1.

The win extends Village’s lead by six points as they now have 36 points, English Harbour is tied in second place, with Bethesda on 30 points.