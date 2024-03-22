Pringle says fuel hike shows insensitivity and urges Browne to treat residents ‘like his family’

- Advertisement -



The announcement of Friday’s increase in the price of fuel at the pump is another example of the insensitivity of the Gaston Browne Administration, made worse in light of the country’s economic condition.

The increase in gasoline prices on the world market does not justify this imposition of further hardship on the struggling people of this country.

They are already contending with almost-weekly price hikes at the supermarket; a hike in the ABST; and a hike in Social Security contributions, among other increases as of January 1, this year.

Businesses are paying more at the Port and will be handing over even more to APUA in water rates come April.

At the same time that families are finding it harder to put food on the table and pay for housing, utilities, insurance and healthcare, the Browne Cabinet – without conscience – is giving lifetime tax exemptions to so-called investors in yet another Special Economic Zone and sweetheart tax breaks to relatives.

When will the people get a break?

With the hardships that residents – including the uncompensated former LIAT workers – have endured since the COVID-19 pandemic, how could this Administration be so callous and add to the burden the taxpayers are carrying?

Instead of conveniently hiding behind the West Indies Oil Company and making this a strictly business decision, Finance Minister Gaston Browne – for once – should treat the people like he does his family and allow the Government to absorb this fuel hike.