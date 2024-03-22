Three Armed men escape with $30,000 leaving one man nursing a gunshot wound.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, an incident unfolded in Cassada Gardens this morning involving two men and three masked gunmen, resulting in one man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

The victims, traveling in a pick-up truck, were allegedly ambushed by the assailants, who blocked their path with another vehicle.

The gunmen are said to have robbed the men at gunpoint, stealing over $30,000 and reportedly shooting one victim and fleeing the scene.

The injured man is reportedly in serious condition in the hospital, while the other victim managed to escape unharmed.

Reports indicate that the men were en route to conduct a business transaction at the time of the attack.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913, or Crimestoppers at 800-8477.