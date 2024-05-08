5.4 Magnitude earthquake felt in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

There were no reports of injuries or damage from this morning’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake.

The quake which took place at 10:43 was reportedly felt throughout the island and other nearby territories such as St. Kitts/Nevis, Montserrat, St Martin and Dominica.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre in Trinidad that monitors earthquakes and volcanoes for English-speaking islands of the Eastern Caribbean, the quake had a depth of 10 kilometres.

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) reports that there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake. It is important to note that the threat of a tsunami comes from an earthquake measuring magnitude 6.5 or more.

NODS encourages residents to be better prepared for such hazards by engaging in regular drills to include practicing to “Drop, Cover and Hold” – a safety measure advised by regional technicians during an earthquake.

If inside a building, individuals should not run outside, but get under a sturdy desk, table or bed and hold on.

Persons should not use elevators, they should move away from windows, glass doors, mirrors, hanging and heavy items.

It is also important that individuals follow the building code when constructing their homes.

NODS wishes to commend those schools and other institutions that have been participating in regular drills which ensures that individuals know what action they should take whenever an earthquake occurs.

Reports from several schools were that teachers and students took the necessary precaution which was to drop, cover and hold and assemble in an open area afterwards, and account for everyone.