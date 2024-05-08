Waterspout Warning issued for Antigua

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service (ABMS) has issued a waterspout warning for the northern coastal waters of Antigua, effective from 3:42 pm until 4:30 pm today, May 8, 2024.

The warning comes as unstable weather conditions have led to the formation of waterspouts, which have been observed offshore of Hodges Bay.

According to the ABMS, the threat level to life, livelihood, property, and infrastructure is moderate, with the potential for significant impacts.

Waterspouts can cause injury or death, as well as overturn or damage boats.

Forecaster Dale Destin from the ABMS advises individuals who spot a waterspout to exercise extreme caution and keep their distance or get out of the area immediately.

Boaters are urged to navigate at a 90-degree angle away from the waterspout and never attempt to navigate through it.

Although waterspouts are typically weaker than tornadoes, they can still cause significant damage.

The public is encouraged to monitor these hazardous and life-threatening conditions and stay tuned for updates from the ABMS via their website (antiguamet.com), Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube (@abmetservice).

The public can also contact the ABMS Met Office at 462-3017.

Residents and visitors in the affected areas of Antigua are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions until the waterspout warning expires at 4:30 pm today.