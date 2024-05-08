Clarence Cameron charged with murder of 17-year-old Omarrie Graham

- Advertisement -

The police have arrested and charged 19-year-old Clarence Cameron of Bendals with the murder of 17-year-old Omarrie Graham, also of Bendals.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

This comes after the altercation on Saturday night ended in what was the fourth homicide of the year.

Graham’s lifeless body was found lying on the western side of the road in the vicinity of the St Luke’s Anglican Church in Bendals. An examination revealed stab wounds to the left side of his neck, left forearm and left wrist.

According to information received from authorities, Graham was involved in an altercation on Middle Road near the former Free Style Friday Dance with a villager who inflicted the fatal injuries before fleeing the scene.

Dr Warner, the district medical physician, arrived at the location and pronounced Graham dead at 12:44 am.