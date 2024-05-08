Sentencing delayed again for Bolans man convicted of manslaughter in uncle’s stabbing death

- Advertisement -

The sentencing of a Bolans man who killed his uncle in September 2021 has been delayed once again.

Kelly Friday was found guilty of manslaughter in March after a trial.

He killed 50-year-old Selwyn Mannix following an altercation over a $50 debt.

Today’s sentencing was contingent on a social inquiry report which the court heard was still not ready. Such a report provides the court with pertinent information about a person’s character and circumstances to assist with determining an appropriate sentence.

A new date for sentencing has not yet been set.

The Point Wharf killing unfolded after Friday was beaten by Mannix with a stick over cash he apparently owed him. Mannix was stabbed several times in response as he lay defenceless on the ground.

Prosecutors maintained Friday’s actions were unjustified, and too excessive to be deemed self-defence.

Friday’s lawyer Wendel Alexander previously pledged to appeal the verdict alleging “several mis-directions” given by the judge to the jury.

The appeal has not yet been filed, Alexander confirmed last night.