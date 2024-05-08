Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude felt in Antigua

- Advertisement -

Preliminary reports indicate that an earthquake with a magnitude of approximately 5.4 struck at around 10:43 am today.

The epicenter of the quake is estimated to be about 27.3 miles southeast of Antigua and Barbuda at a depth of 6.2 miles.

Please stay calm and be prepared for potential aftershocks.

If you are indoors, take cover under a sturdy desk or table, and stay away from windows and heavy objects that could fall.

If you are outdoors, move to an open area away from buildings, trees, and power lines.

We advise everyone to monitor official news sources and follow the instructions of local authorities.

If you felt it in Barbuda, we’d love to hear from you in the comments below.

Stay tuned for further updates and information about this seismic event.