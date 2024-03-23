Flyers remain unbeaten while Steelers beat Slam in Division 1 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions Flyers Basketball, on Thursday, continued their unbeaten run in Division 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition with a blowout 100-48 victory over All Saints Slam at the JSC basketball complex.

Playing in the feature game of a double-header, Flyers dominated the contest from start to finish, outscoring the opponents in all four quarters. The defending champions won the first quarter 18-12 before taking the second quarter 25-10. They then returned to outscore Slam 25-8 in the third before dominating the fourth and final quarter 32-18.

The association’s nominee for 2023 Sportsman of the Year, Adonis Humphreys, dominated the scoring for Flyers with 29 points while grabbing 21 rebounds. He was assisted by Javonte Daley who had 18 points. In a losing effort, Kim Casey top-scored for Slam with 10 points.

In Thursday’s opening contest, Potters Steelers won their fourth game in six outings when they beat Ottos Full Throttle, 87-58.

Steelers started strong, outscoring Full Throttle 22-12 in the first quarter, but were edged 21-20 in the second quarter. The victors however returned to win the next two quarters 20-6 and 25-19.

Cohen DeSouza was the top scorer for Steelers with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Devon Benjamin sank 15 points. Humroy Wright contributed with 11 points off the bench. For Throttle, Akeem Davis top-scored with 16 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, while Kwame Payne scored 15 points.