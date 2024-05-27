Wins for Blackhawks, Tigers and Attacking Saints in ABFA Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Newly Promoted Potters Tigers were too much for Police to contain while Liberta Blackhawks kept Young Lions hungry and Lion Hill defaulted to Attacking Saints on Friday in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association.

A hat trick from Keon Greene in the second half was all that was needed for Potters Tigers to break free from the shackles placed on them by the Police at the ABFA Technical Center. It was tough going for them in the first half as Police kept them at bay but Greene struck home for glory in the 66th minute and then added two more strikes in the 82nd and 87th giving Potters a three-nil win.

The Blackhawks travelled to Jennings to play Young Lions and were victorious with a 3-1 scoreline. J’maani Jarvis provided the opener in the 31st minute before teammate Damien Jeremiah scored in the 36th to give Blackhawks a two-nil lead. Lions’ Tavin Crump pulled a goal back in the 45th minute to end the first half two one. Makhai Browne scored the final goal of the match in the 57th minute.

The match between Jennings United and Five Islands was drawn two all. Daryl Massicot of Jennings scored first in the 8th but then Demario Roberts equalised in the 24th for Five Islands to close out the first half one all. Samuel Semper provided the advantage for Five Islands putting them ahead 2-1 but 16 minutes later Massicot came back to provide the equaliser to end the match at two all.