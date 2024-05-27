21-Year-Old Charged with Possession & Theft of Firearm

- Advertisement -

A 21-year-old Nelson Street man is due to appear before the court on Tuesday of this week, charged with possession and theft of a firearm and ammunition.

On Friday, May 24, the police arrested and charged 21-year-old Nickquan Valarie with unlawful possession of one 9mm firearm, and unlawful possession of 12 matching rounds of ammunition.

He was also charged with larceny of the said firearm and ammunition.

The accused reportedly stole the firearm from a licensed firearm holder, while they were working on a farm at Orange Valley.

A complaint was made to the police, and a search was carried out at his home, where the said weapon was recovered.

He was arrested and taken into custody.