Flash Flood Watch issued for low-lying areas of Antigua

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Antigua that remains in effect until 2 PM this afternoon. The alert warns that moderate to major flooding is possible but not yet occurring due to heavy rainfall from a tropical wave affecting the region.

According to meteorologists, lingering moisture and instability from the tropical wave has already caused periodic heavy showers across parts of Antigua. Rainfall totals have exceeded 1 inch in a short period, with the potential for over 2 inches of additional accumulation before the system moves on.

A Flash Flood Watch means the conditions are favorable for flash flooding to develop rapidly. While flooding isn’t imminent yet, normally dry areas could become inundated with rapid runoff from the heavy downpours.

Residents in low-lying, urban or coastal areas prone to flooding have been urged to make preparations to safeguard life and property. Emergency management officials recommend having an evacuation plan and being prepared to quickly move to higher ground if flash flooding develops or a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services will continue closely monitoring the situation and provide updates to local media outlets. Residents are advised to stay tuned to radio or television for the latest information on this developing flood threat.

Antigua has experienced several significant flood events in recent years due to its low-lying terrain and vulnerability to heavy rainfall from tropical systems. Just last year, widespread flash flooding caused by a stalled tropical wave resulted in millions of dollars in damage.

This is a developing weather situation, and additional updates will be provided as they become available from meteorological authorities. Please heed all warnings and instructions from local officials.