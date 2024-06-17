Caribbean rum producers craft special blends for CARICOM’s 50th Anniversary

- Advertisement -

As part of the year-long celebration of the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) 50th anniversary, rum producers across the region are set to present specially curated 50th Anniversary Rum Blends to CARICOM governments.

This collective effort from 13 distilleries, representing rum-producing CARICOM member states and members of the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA), aims to honour the remarkable achievements of the Community over the past five decades.

The participating distilleries, including the Antigua Distillery from Antigua, Mount Gay Distilleries from Barbados, Demerara Distillers from Guyana, and others from Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, and other rum-producing CARICOM member states, will showcase their unique blends to their respective national governments throughout June.

These special presentations, planned across CARICOM member states, underscore the significant role of the rum industry in honouring the Community’s milestone anniversary.

The showcased products will be distributed within the CARICOM region, with some available for purchase in local markets.

According to a media release from the WIRSPA, which represents the participating distilleries, “Several of the special edition rums are unique blends that will only be available for this purpose and in very limited quantities.”