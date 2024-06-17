Man awaits sentencing for raping 14-year-old cousin

- Advertisement -

A 34-year-old man who was recently convicted of raping his 14-year-old cousin will have to wait until July 19 to learn his sentence.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found guilty by a jury last month after a trial before Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

The incident occurred on August 1, 2020, when the victim, the defendant’s second cousin, was picked up by her father and taken to a relative’s home to spend time with one of her cousins.

However, after the victim’s father left, the accused, who was 31 years old at the time and living in the same home with his spouse, went into the girl’s room and had sexual intercourse with her in a quick encounter.

Following the incident, the accused apologised to the victim, but she reported the rape four days later.

This came after her parents confronted her about leaving the house and lying to her mother about going out with her father, prompting her to explain that she felt troubled by the incident and needed to get out of the house.

During the trial, the accused denied the allegation of rape, claiming that he had noticed the young girl was not wearing underwear and became aroused, but left the room.

He further stated that he had a low sex drive and felt confused, needing to compose himself before departing.

Despite his claims, the jury found him guilty as charged.

The sentencing, which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been pushed back to July 19.