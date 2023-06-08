‘Why Choose?’ ask’s Antigua And Barbuda in invitation to travellers in new tourism campaign  

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is launching a new television and digital campaign to promote the stunning and unique twin-island destination of Antigua and Barbuda to visitors.

The hero TV spot features iconic and famous landmarks and attractions across both islands, including the award-winning Valley Church Beach, Shirley Heights, Devil’s Bridge, Barbuda’s famous Pink Sand Beach, Barbuda Belle and Barbudan institution ‘Uncle Roddy’s’, Sheer Rocks restaurant, Stingray City and the Hells Gate Steel Orchestra. The real stars of the campaign however are the Antiguan and Barbudan nationals who appear in front of the camera, with leads being Antiguan Junior Weathered, and Barbudan Shakira James.

The campaign playfully pitches these Antiguans and Barbudans up against one another to showcase the best things about their respective island – highlighting the breadth and depth of the authentic travel experiences available across Antigua and Barbuda.

Commenting on the campaign, The Honourable Charles Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism says, “Our people, are our tourism ambassadors, and this is easily recognised through the passion and enthusiasm displayed by the Antiguans and Barbudan within this campaign as they proudly speak about experiences that travellers can have when they visit our country”.

“The unifying message behind the campaign is “Why choose when you can have the best of both islands. Visitors to Antigua are reminded that our sister-island Barbuda is only minutes away, and that both offer visitors two unique experiences in one vacation”, said the tourism minister.

The carefree television commercial shows Antiguans enthusiastically try to top Barbudans, and vice versa. In one scene we hear the Antiguan lead enthusiastically declare “We got Nelson’s Dockyard. We got English Harbour… And we got the party. There’s more people here than on your whole island!”

His Barbudan counterpart responds with “Exactly man! You come to Barbuda, and you’ve got whole beaches all to yourself. And not just beaches. Pink. Sand. Beaches!”

The action swings back and forth between the two islands until we are reminded that when visiting Antigua and Barbuda visitors luckily get the opportunity to experience both islands, as Antigua and Barbuda Mixologist of the Year Altino Spencer says “Why choose, when you can have both.” As he says the line, we see him serve up a Barbudan Pink Sand Cocktail and an Antiguan Old Fashioned Rum Punch.

Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority said, “The new campaign is the extension of our AND campaign as we intentionally move to spotlight to the discerning and value conscious consumers, our twin-island destination and the luxurious and authentic experiences available in each.”

The campaign launches following announcements of new flights and hotel developments on Antigua, and the expansion of room stock on Barbuda with the opening of smaller boutique properties.

The commercial will run in the key markets of USA, Canada, The UK & Europe as well as The Caribbean and Latin America throughout the Summer and Fall, as the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority targets increased visitation. The campaign will also appear in print, media and digital platforms.

The film was shot over three days on location in Antigua and Barbuda by creative agency Motel and Production company Fish.