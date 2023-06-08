Stalwart bodybuilder urges youngsters not to give up on their dreams

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

“Don’t give up.” That is the advice from veteran bodybuilder and one of four new IFBB Elite Pro athletes, Steve Williams, as he sought to encourage young and aspiring bodybuilders to stay the course, even in the face of adversity.

“I think if you love something you don’t give up. I’ve heard at least two athletes say they’re done, from this show [Roger Boyce Classic] and I said, I’ve been at this for 40 years, and you lose one show and you’re telling me that you’re done, so it means that you don’t love it because if you love it then you’ll keep doing it. In other aspects of my life I realize that if I had stuck to the vision that I got because he didn’t it to nobody else, God said you’re going to be a bodybuilder so I needed to stick to my stuff. If God gives you something and you love it, do it. Don’t just give up because you have a little hump to climb over,” he said.

The 57-year-old Steve Williams received his pro card after dominating the Masters Division of men’s bodybuilding at the Roger Boyce Classic held recently in Barbados.

The multiple times winners of the Mr Antigua bodybuilding championships and a former Sportsman of the Year, Williams said his life and passion has always been bodybuilding and that he will continue to serve the sport in the best possible way.

“I started in my mother’s backyard. I used to carry my brother to help break-out lead to make weights, and make cement weights, and nail abdominal boards to the acasia tree, so this thing has been my life, so I always had a gym and I will always have one too, and I will always be helping athletes. I think I will get a little more respect now that I have the pro status,” he said.

Also earning their pro cards at the Roger Royce Classic were Makiva Elvin in women’s bikini fitness, Duncan Corbin and Tony “Tiger” Jacobs, both in men’s physique.