Breaking News: Andre Simon has passed away

One year and one month since the day of the faithful accident that rocked the nation, Andre Simon has passed away whilst under treatment in the US, according to a credible source.

The 36-year-old father-of-one was seriously injured in the horrific 2022 Mother’s Day vehicular accident when a motorist ploughed into him and three other cyclists during a training ride on Sir George Walter Highway.

He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for some time for brain injuries before he was transported to the TIRR Memorial Hospital in Texas on July 2, 2022.