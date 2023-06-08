Caribana Monarchs To Hit The Stage In Antigua

- Advertisement -

Carnival Vibes – a weekly three-night showcase of entertainment and talent identification which was launched on May 28 – moves into another gear this weekend.

Show-Off Entertainment, organisers of the new social and party milieu, are pleased to announce that recently-crowned Barbuda Caribana calypso monarch Queen Stabba and soca winner King Yoko will be the headline performers on Sunday 11 June 2023.

Stabba and Yoko will strut the stage starting at 7 pm at The Weed House which is located on Buckleys Main Road next to the pond.

Both Barbudans, who thrilled the audiences and wowed the judges with their electrifying performances during the annual Whitsuntide festival, say they are eagerly looking forward to giving Antiguans a taste of their repertoire.

“I have a lot of fans in Antigua and I’m urging them to come out because they’ll be in for a treat,” the multi-times calypso winner exclaimed.

“For me it would be great to perform in Antigua and stir up the audience,” Yoko chimed.

The sister-isle’s performers will be supported by seasoned calypsonians such as former road march winner Redding, veteran Faithful, Supa D, a calypso monarch finalist last year, and Melypnostick (formerly Lipstick), whose hit song ‘Tek Back Man’ is heating up the airwaves, plus other artists such as King Ibo on pan.

Antigua’s 1996 calypso monarch King Bankers, who starred with the duo Dread & The Baldhead with a number of calypso and soca hits, will also make a special guest appearance.

On Saturday, the Carnival Vibes’ soca session – kicking off at 8 pm at the Weed House – swings into full action with Axis Band featuring lead singer Omar Mathurin, who has been thrilling his patrons when he and the group perform.

Tonight (Thursday 8 June 2023), Mas Fever will be on display from 7 pm with a depiction of past T-Shirt Mas and J’ouvert Morning outfits from a few groups.

All events will be entertained by top DJs.

Organisers say admission is free but donations are welcomed.