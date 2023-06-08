- Advertisement -

Governor General’s Message on Centenarian’s Day

On this occasion of Centenarian’s Day 2023, Lady Williams and I extend our warmest greetings to the citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda.

Today, June 8, is the day which has been specially set aside in this week of celebration to come together to acknowledge the remarkable lives and invaluable contributions of our treasured centenarians.

As we embark on the 7th annual Centenarian’s Week, we pay tribute to the 23 living centenarians, whose wisdom, resilience, and longevity inspire us all.

Their exceptional journey through time is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and serves as a reminder of the rich heritage and history of our nation.

Together with the Minister and officials in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation, and the Environment, we uphold the tradition of visiting our centenarians on their birthdays.

This cherished practice not only allows us to personally convey our well wishes but also provides an opportunity to express our gratitude for their significant contributions to our society.

We also thank the media for their efforts in making the public aware of our centenarians and their contributions.