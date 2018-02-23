What you need to know about general elections

New Story

Elections in Antigua and Barbuda are constitutionally due every five years.

The country is divided into 17 constituencies.

The party that wins the most constituencies, forms the government, and the leader of that party becomes the prime minister.

Dissolving parliament

The prime minister must advise the governor general to dissolve parliament, and the governor general issues that order.

Once Parliament is dissolved, the election must be held within 90 days of the date of the dissolution, according to Section 61 of the Constitution of Antigua and Barbuda.

Who is eligible to vote?

Voters must be aged 18 or over and be citizens of the country or citizens of a Commonwealth country who has lived legally in Antigua and Barbuda for at least seven years.

Residency qualification

In order to be registered in a constituency to vote, you must have been a resident in the constituency for at least six months prior to the qualifying date.

Or in the case of nationals of Antigua and Barbuda who live abroad and who have reached the age of 18, you can return to Antigua at some time during the continuous registration phase and live in a constituency for at least one month before you can apply to the electoral commission to be registered to vote.

Electors vote for representatives in each constituency and not for a prime minister.

Who forms the government?

A party that wins more than eight constituencies will have a majority government, which makes it much easier to get legislation passed in the House.

If the winning party has fewer than eight seats, it forms a minority government. This is likely if a third party also secures seats.

The party that has the second highest number of seats in the House of Representatives is called Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.