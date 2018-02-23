$1 million bail for attempted murder suspect

New Story

An Israeli man accused of attempted murder in English Harbour last month has been granted a $1 million bail.

On Wednesday, attorney Andrew O’Kola successfully secured bail from High Court Justice Iain Morley for Ilya Romanov. His surety, who is an Antiguan national, had to put up $400,000 cash and $600,000 security to facilitate Romanov’s release yesterday.

The accused, who was not in court, also surrendered his travel documents to the authorities. His surety had to sign a document to assure the court that Romanov would attend court on April 25, the next hearing date, or any day after that.

The accused is further required to report to the Dockyard Police Station every day and must continue to reside at a property provided by his surety.

At the bail application, O’Kola contended that his client is physically challenged due to a motorcycle accident three years ago, resulting in nerve damage to his left hand making it immobile and requiring continued therapy.

The now 30-year-old, who celebrated his birthday in Her Majesty’s Prison on February 4, is accused of attempting to kill Ross Bloomfield on the morning of January 27.

Romanov, a sailor, was in Antigua for two weeks and was scheduled to depart for the British Virgin

Islands on the day of the incident.